From career choices and financial concerns to family moments and emotional well-being, today’s horoscope offers a blend of caution, encouragement and comfort. Ganesha’s insights for all 12 zodiac signs point out when to take initiative, when to ease off and how to navigate the day effectively.

Aries: You will be very enterprising and industrious today. You make your plans very carefully and execute them perfectly. Despite this, your progress will be very slow. However, Ganesha advises you not to despair and showers his blessings on you.

Taurus: This one of those ordinary days that, somehow, do not turn out too well. Unexpected expenses that could totally upset your budget cannot be ruled out. Something or the other is likely to give you an uncomfortable stomach upset. Ganesha urges you to take your medicines on time and exercise moderation and discretion while deciding what and how much you should eat. On no account should you be eating out.

Gemini: You had better start sharing your feelings with your family today, says Ganesha. Also, it’s time to tell your family about your current financial status. It will help you feel better. Your energy levels will soar and you will approach everything with renewed vigour. Your spouse will bring good luck to you. How about a dinner with your loved ones?

Cancer: You may discuss certain serious issues with your beloved today, predicts Ganesha. Your time till afternoon will be spent in discussions and deliberations about the issue. However, this issue may not be enough to let you off the hook on the work front. Think twice before you act.

Leo: After a long time, it seems as if the stars are aligning to bring something special for you. Call it your field day, but today, everything will go your way, says Ganesha. Expect to get appreciated for your hard work in the office. As for the home front, you will get all the support you need from your family members for refurbishing your home. From little tips to personal desires, fulfilling them may involve more expenses than you expect. But it’s all worth it, says Ganesha.

Virgo: The extraordinary way in which you do things will earn you many admirers. Superiors at work will laud you for your commitment. Evenings will be fun-filled and entertaining. Look to relax with some meditation or music… or both.

Libra: Working for the government is always a key responsibility, says Ganesha. But today of all days, proves to be fabulous and phenomenal for all those in government service. Your actions will translate into accomplishment and you may rest assured that you shall be duly recognized and rewarded for your meritorious service. Keep your ears and eyes open and your lips preferably sealed, your bosses may wish to confide and speak confidential matters to you.

Scorpio: Your business associates will emerge as intangible assets for you today, says Ganesha. You will probably start off an innovative joint venture without any doubt or indecision. Hard work and enthusiasm are always a good combination for achieving success. Your skill and business sense will bring you positive feedback from your seniors, feels Ganesha.

Sagittarius: The horizons of your thoughts are open and serene. Forgive and forget will be your mood today – even for the most serious mistakes. Generosity was never your Achilles’ heel, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: Plans for expanding business may require you to take risks, leaving you in a dilemma on more than one occasion. In such desperate circumstances, following your instincts can lead you to success, advises Ganesha.

Aquarius: It’s a busy day at work, and you’re probably involved in some pending project work. It’s advisable that you don’t get complacent. Keep an eye on your opponents to have an edge over them, suggests Ganesha. Colleagues will be supportive, and so will family.

Pisces: A day wherein you will be handling responsibilities on both the home front and at the workplace awaits you, says Ganesha. Expect to be involved in home refurbishing projects, where expenses are likely to soar. Appreciation and gratitude will come your way at the end of a hard day’s work.