From career choices and financial concerns to family moments and emotional well-being, today’s horoscope offers a blend of caution, encouragement and comfort. Ganesha’s insights for all 12 zodiac signs point out when to take initiative, when to ease off and how to navigate the day effectively.

Aries: You love meeting people, says Ganesha, and you are going to have a wonderful time interacting with the most brilliant people today. You remain a perfectionist as ever, and may spend a fortune to buy that ‘perfect’ gift to please your sweetheart!

Taurus: Communication may be poignant with your loved ones today, says Ganesha. Your unpretentious character will seek to safeguard the feelings of others from being hurt. You will learn that total agreement is sometimes twice as seductive in love’s intimacies, feels Ganesha.

Gemini: You need to guard against hurting the sentiments of anyone today. You need to pay greater attention to the problems of your elders and solve their issues. Post noon you may find yourself busy in religious or intellectual pursuits, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Can too much love be a bad thing? Well, you will find it today, warns Ganesha. Today you may find your relationship in the throes of chaos. There may be an outburst of emotions by both of you. And, if you both share the same sun sign, then the situation may get out of control due to such an overflow of emotions. Thus, you should keep a strict tab on your sentiments.

Leo: You will not compromise with your principles today and will feel satisfied with yourself as a result. However, do not lose your conciliatory approach. You need to be practical and businesslike about your professional affairs, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Ganesha says you will raise the bar today. You will set higher goals for yourself and will want to crack the existing barriers. You will be deeply concerned in the afternoon about your finances. Petty matters will lower your spirits. However, Ganesha advises you to climb the next rung in the ladder by spending the evening in spiritual pursuits.

Libra: Ganesha foresees that today you will chart out your future course of action, so that any steps you take from thereon lead only to success. Sudden and unexpected profits are also on the cards as on the professional front, increased reputation and rewards knock on your door.

Scorpio: The chemistry between you and your partner would be electrifying. Ganesha foresees a day full of romantic indulgences. Things at home front would be pretty relaxing. You are on a money-saving mission today and your bargaining skills would definitely yield benefits.

Sagittarius: The fountain of creativity will be gushing within you today. You may strive to take on new challenges later in the day. The workplace may offer economic gains later in the evening. But do not neglect your health, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: You know your cards well; now it all depends upon how you play them to your advantage and boost your business, feels Ganesha. You have an efficient team working for you, but you will need to examine their talents without any biases. If they perform well in absolute terms, you can expect the productivity you require from them today.

Aquarius: If you are associated with law and legal matters, today is a favourable day for you. You will aim for the stars, because you know that even if you can’t reach them, you will not end up in the mud. Later on the day, you will receive some favourable news, feels Ganesha.

Pisces: You need to control the vortex of emotions swirling through you. Your savage mood swings could have a bearing on vital decisions you need to take today. You need to guard against being emotional, be more calculative in your dealings, and think less about chasing after money, says Ganesha.