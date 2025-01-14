Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: You will achieve things today, not by the sleight of your hand but by your communication skills, says Ganesha. Your eloquence shall win many hearts. The stars suggest monetary benefits, but you need to guard against injury and minor ailments.

Taurus: Financial gains are on the cards today, predicts Ganesha. Happiness will fly in as you receive some good news from an overseas friend. If you have feelings that you haven’t expressed to someone you dearly love, today is a good day to go ahead and let them know. The evening promises rejoicing and relaxation, says Ganesha.

Gemini: Emotional and material security will hold equal importance today. You want to be in love, but you know that love can’t buy you dough. In academics, you will be able to solve whatever problems you set your mind on. Your spare time will be spent on devising methods of making the best use of your knowledge. Today, you will make crucial choices concerning higher studies, predicts Ganesha.

Cancer: When the going gets tough, it’s better to go with the flow. But you belong to a school of thought that believes that in such troubled times, it’s better to stay out of water altogether. Since it is not your day today, you are likely to postpone all important decisions and work. Ganesha approves.

Leo: Call it an epiphany of sorts, but today promises to be a day of revelations for you. Finally, things fall into place as your Odyssey nears its end, and you come to terms with your hidden talents, says Ganesha. Follow your heart and dive into the bottomless pool of your imagination. With limitless ideas, and a silver spoon to match your steady hand, you are perfectly poised to act on what you have thought out clearly.

Virgo: There is a strong indication that you will dabble in writing or performing arts, and emerge with excellent results. Since these are your passions, you may cultivate hobbies in these fields, if they are not already your profession. Enjoy the power you have over people today as you grip them with sweet words, swinging to your whims, says Ganesha.

Libra: Your family is the cornerstone of your success. And today is no different. Your auspicious day starts from your home, and you manage to carry this luck everywhere you go with the same tempo and gusto, predicts Ganesha. Your smile enables you to keep winning people to your side.

Scorpio: The target is locked in and the arrow is shot. It is only a matter of time before Cupid celebrates a bull’s eye and you find yourself in the mush of things. Sentiments and romance will be the order of the day. There is a good chance that marriage proposals or new relationships will find their footing today, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Today, you will most certainly put your heart and soul into your work. But it is rather unlikely that you will get the returns in proportion to the efforts you put in. Yet, at the end of the day, you will be more than satisfied that you have got the chance to display your innate talents, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: New projects and partnership will keep you busy today, says Ganesha. If a meeting is scheduled, you may be praised vociferously for your ability to make the right decision at the right time. You may also bag rewards for the commendable efforts you’d put in the past.

Aquarius: If Elvis Presley is who you dreamed of being, today may be your day! You seem to impress one and all, and even money flows in! You play smart today and everything seems to work in your favour. Take care, says Ganesha, things may not be as they seem.

Pisces: You can probably count your chickens before they hatch today, for it is likely that every nest egg you expect to mint money will. A good day to trade in the stock markets as well, as long as you keep in mind that the horns of a rampaging Bull market can be every bit as deadly as the paws of a lumbering Bear market, says Ganesha.