Aries: Your ability to let go of things will reflect in your personal as well as your professional life. Today could be a significant day for you, and Ganesha advises you not to forget your special abilities. Make good use of them so that others too can benefit.

Taurus: This day you will be prone to be stubborn and uncompromising in your business and professional dealings thereby inviting unnecessary problems. Ganesha urges you to guard against this tendency and conduct yourself cordially and amiably with your colleagues and clients. The day will turn out well for executives and administrators. Do not fret too much about the work at hand. Things will turn out fine.

Gemini: You need to break free from the shackles of your daily routine. Trying to finish all your tasks as per your schedule will give rise to unnecessary worry. To manage your time creatively is the best way to beat the stress. Talking to your elders is a good way to calm your shot nerves, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Your social prestige will go up. People will praise your personality traits and try to emulate you. You will be a role model, too. Ganesha feels that this will be a highly profitable day for you.

Leo: You will try to take up new projects to the best of your abilities today. You will be able to successfully tackle all your tasks today. You will face a little instability in your relationships, but will be able to solve all issues successfully, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Today you will feel monetarily much stronger than you have ever felt, says Ganesha. You will realise the need to make monetary arrangements for some unforeseen financial instability that may occur in the future. Your leadership qualities will be appreciated by people around you. Ganesha warns that there may be wild fluctuations in monetary transactions.

Libra: Ganesha says today you will use your mental competency to complete all your work on time. You may not give complete attention to your family as you will be spending time in the office or at work. Your extraordinary intelligence will be showcased at work today. Ganesha says do not forget your family which has played a huge role in your success.

Scorpio: Be vigilant; keep your eyes and ears open for all the events happening around you, says Ganesha. Your intuition is trying to tell you something, trust it. Think and act positively, the rest would fall in place.

Sagittarius: Keeping all the work aside, you may be painting the town red today. Falling in love is exciting, isn’t it? However, for all those who are already in a relationship, Ganesha shows a red signal. Avoid arguments with your loved one, He suggests. Impress ‘the special one’ with a bouquet of red roses and make up for all the petty fights during the day.

Capricorn: Opportunities don’t knock on the door twice. Today, you’ll answer the door and utilise the opportunity to the most, predicts Ganesha. Positive results will be visible and you’ll stand a chance to overtake your competitors. Even if the competition is fierce and opponents try everything to pull you down, you’ll not let them win the battle. Socially, you will be very popular today.

Aquarius: You have changed your approach towards life from materialism to mysticism. Your friends and family members are pleasantly surprised to see this change. Later on the day, you may plan to visit a temple or other religious places, foresees Ganesha. You are on the right track, keep on going, you’ll find the solace your have been seeking.

Pisces: You are striving hard to influence your destiny. You are not going to kneel without a fight against heavy odds. With persistent efforts you will succeed in achieving your goals. While victory is a given, hard work will be necessary. In brief, today will be a challenging day for you, says Ganesha.