Aries: Your attractive personality is always at the disposal of others, and today you could benefit immensely through it. However, there is room for improvement and you could be drawn towards charity work. Ganesha says you will surely feel satisfied by helping the needy.

Taurus: Ganesha finds this an excellent day for managers and administrators. If you are one, the results you will achieve by the end of the day will far exceed the efforts you put in. This is mainly because your subordinates will be enthusiastic, compliant and cooperative. You will be focusing on the elements of leadership and team work and will use them resourcefully. It is a great day for showcasing your managerial qualities.

Gemini: You will want some change in your daily routine today. You are likely to be fed up of the rut of daily life and are looking for a refreshing change. You need to apply your inherent creativity to your work to get more satisfaction out of it and to ease the boredom of your daily schedule, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Your social prestige will go up. People will praise your personality traits and try to emulate you. You will be a role model, too. Ganesha feels that this will be highly profitable day for you.

Leo: You will try to take up new projects to the best of your abilities today. You will be able to successfully tackle all your tasks today. You will face a little instability in your personal relationships, but will be able to solve all issues successfully, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Today there will be a tug-of-war between your work and personal affairs. But being a Leo, you know how to keep both well balanced. Ganesha says you may have loads of fun in whatever way you choose to make merry. Your will to succeed will be boosted today even as you enjoy yourself.

Libra: Ganesha says that you shall soon be able to travel or plan a trip, not for family or business matters, but for getting away from the mundane life. You will pay more importance to your professional matters as opposed to your personal matters. Today you will be able to attain success in every thing you do with the blessings of Ganesha.

Scorpio: An electric wire of 440 volts is apt to describe you today. According to Ganesha, you are in a belligerent mood today and can burst like a fireball. Meditation and yoga is likely to improve the situation. Remember, treat others the way you want to be treated by them.

Sagittarius: Keeping all the work aside, you may be painting the town red today. Falling in love is exciting, isn’t it? However, for all those who are already in a relationship, Ganesha shows a red signal. Avoid arguments with your loved one, He suggests. Impress ‘the special one’ with a bouquet of red roses and make up for all the petty fights during the day.

Capricorn: Your interests are guarded by the Almighty, so don’t worry about them. Not that you are not ambitious, but you are satisfied with what you have and gained. You have set some realistic goals for yourself and you are making sincere efforts to achieve them. You are a simple person and you like your life to be uncomplicated. People around you will be impressed with your approach towards life, feels Ganesha.

Aquarius: You have changed your approach towards life from materialism to mysticism. Your friends and family members are pleasantly surprised to see this change. Later on the day, you may plan to visit a temple or other religious places, foresees Ganesha. You are on the right track, keep on going, you’ll find the solace your have been seeking.

Pisces: You will display kindness and generosity today and will do your best to help anyone in ness. At work you will receive praise for the efforts that you’ve put in and your dedication will be validated. Even though you intend to give utmost importance to your family, this intention will trail in the shadow of pending work which will require long hours. Find a way to balance you professional and personal life to avoid any conflict, says Ganesha.