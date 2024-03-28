Aries: You will be the focus of everyone’s attention today – for your visual appeal or your abilities. Ganesha suggests that you should make the best of the opportunity and recharge yourself. You can accomplish quite a lot with the energy you gain.

Taurus: This day could be full of surprises, mostly unpleasant, fears Ganesha. Nothing is likely to turn out as planned and expected. There will be sharp and sudden twists and turns, unexpected shocks and setbacks all day long. You will, however, with the grace and blessings of the Almighty, manage to stay steady and unruffled and move ahead. By evening, this phase will pass. No serious damage will be done. Things will be back to normal.

Gemini: You will be able to express your thoughts and opinions to the people you come in contact with today. They will also reciprocate and echo your feelings and emotions. This will give you validation and satisfaction. The day should be filled with fun and entertainment overall, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Your career will reach a decisive moment. You can expect a transfer, promotion or pay hike. Alongside your responsibilities will also increase. A chance of a new job is also indicated. You can reject a tempting job offer.

Leo: You will spend an enjoyable day with your favourite relatives and friends. In the office also, you will be afforded rare co-operation from all your colleagues. Financial gains are indicated. It is a good time for lovers, who will experience an intimate bond with their partners, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Business and pleasure will be well balanced. Ganesha says you will enjoy the party which will seem endless today. Your monetary outflow will be in direct proportion to the time you spend just lazing around. However, Ganesha advises you to spend sensibly and not to worry about it.

Libra: Ganesha says those of you in the field of business will find this to be a good time for them. In any work that you undertake your vision and ability will be showcased. You will have to spend more time at your workplace. Ganesha says you should try and maintain a balance between your work and your family.

Scorpio: You go on a shopping spree and that too with your beloved. This may be quite therapeutic for your for your relationship. You may be just happy to use your bargaining skills to the optimum. Spending lavishly, first on shopping and then on sumptuous dinners to treat your taste buds. What more one wants in life!

Sagittarius: A tiring day is in store for you today. Find yourself labouring worse than Hercules. The positive outcome would be that you would lose a few extra calories. But late in the day, a nice quiet time with family and friends would relieve you of all the stress.

Capricorn: Everything you do today will be driven by the desire to meet the expectations of your family members, says Ganesha. For those of you pursuing studies, pending projects will finally get completed, and you will look forward to taking up new assignments. Giving free reign to your imagination will help you excel in areas of your interest, but don’t go overboard or else you may lose touch with reality.

Aquarius: You will receive some good news today. Whatever has been in the pipeline may come out in the open and you’ll see the desired output, feels Ganesha. Courageous and patient, you can deal with the toughest of challenges with an ease and Ganesha gives a pat on your back for that. It will be a good day for people associated with Stock Market and finance.

Pisces: You will work hard to organize your day-to-day routine but due to the ill alignment of the planets you will not be able to sort things out successfully today. Ganesha advises you to be patient and let things be as they are but also to hold on to the sentiments of change. You may feel like giving up on things but ensure that you don’t give up on your rights.