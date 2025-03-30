Horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analysed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: Today, you may wake up with your nose in the air. Though you may feel bossy and important, others may not feel that way about you. Avoid giving orders that sound like insults. Otherwise, the whole thing may fall flat on your face, says Ganesha.

Taurus: Getting through today will be like a cruise, says Ganesha. Business deals will kneel to the charm of your honey tongue and you will taste success. As the day progresses, you may lose interest in things. Beware of being too sentimental in the evening, warns Ganesha. You will feel loved and generous in social gatherings tonight.

Gemini: A marathon brainstorming session with your colleagues, a scamper for meeting deadlines, and a demanding spouse will leave you quite stressed out by the end of the day. You, however, are an expert in dividing time between business, home and pleasure. The answer to your prayers is a late-night party, at least that’s what you think.

Cancer: This is your big moment. You are going to deal with a huge amount of money — the kind of amount you would want to fill your swimming pool with and swim in it. Statutory warning issued by Ganesha: Don’t dive in it, for you may hurt yourself as something or someone is likely to pull the plug, draining out most of the wealth that was amassed overnight. However, you will regain some of that lost money by the end of the day.

Leo: Since when was a day complete without a little bit of a scruff and a small squabble? These are the annoying little situations that remind you just how better the alternative is. Ganesha portends a day in which you are jinxed with a propensity for quarrels. So, it is advisable to shun any open confrontation at work. Be good during the day because Ganesha foresees a particularly enjoyable evening in store for you. A new romance, perhaps? Or maybe even a run-in with a highly motivational soul mate. Either way, it’s a deck of cards stacked only with joy and serendipitous surprises.

Virgo: A roof, a cloth and two square meals a day is what you obviously provide for your family; but today, your thought will be burdened by how you can deliver the luxury too. Think on a new line at work today. You may host your loved ones to a fabulous dinner in the evening, says Ganesha.

Libra: All achievements are scripted. So, share the blueprint of your success with others today. Ganesha expects you to be obedient and cooperative at work in the afternoon; as a result, your social connections will grow miraculously in the evening. The key is in splitting time perfectly between the two. Guess this is exactly what they mean when they say, business as well as pleasure.

Scorpio: You shall be magical with relationships today. Wave your wand and rebuild bridges, says Ganesha. You might even be involved in some cloak-and-dagger stuff. You are likely to be cavalier and bold in all the moves you make. Ganesha sees you blazing a trail and winning in your path to glory.

Sagittarius: You may just strike the notes of your beloved’s heart today. Your presence and presents will make them realise how much you do indeed love them. Expect a trip to posh showrooms and designer shops to buy them expensive gifts. But don’t neglect work or your long-term goals, advises Ganesha.

Capricorn: In all probability, you will be in a bizarre frame of mind. At work, there will be a sudden turn of events that shall suddenly create a tottering pile of tasks on your table. In financial matters, you are likely to remain very cautious. In the evening, you can relax and enjoy yourself with your sweetheart, suggests Ganesha.

Aquarius: You are fully charged and raring to go! Your friends are supportive of your new schemes, and your bosses are pushing you to complete pending projects. This shouldn’t be a problem, considering your current levels of energy and enthusiasm, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Your decision-making ability will be at its finest today, with all your spontaneous split-second decisions hitting the mark. However, do not get carried away by your early successes and temper your responses, for there could be implications later. You will make your presence felt in meetings with your bosses, says Ganesha.