Aries: Flow with the tide today. This is Ganesha’s tip pertaining to your relationships. You are assertive as a general rule but you can save it for later. Today is the day to be generous and accede to the wishes of your beloved. You may even propose to him/her.

Taurus: This day appears to be earmarked for a long shopping spree. Ganesha sees you doing the rounds of malls, markets, dollar stores and bargain counters. You are likely to be happily busy in haggling over prices, trying to get the best deals for your purchases. Before you are done you would have bought tons of stuff. On return in the evening, you will be happily absorbed in narrating the exciting and colourful details of your day-long shopping.

Gemini: A progressive day awaits you. However, you need to keep yourself in check when enjoying yourself. You will spend time with your friends and family and bond emotionally. Do not neglect your family members in the group activities that you take up, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Today looks set to be a day full of extremes, especially when it comes to your shifty moods. However, you will need to keep reminding yourself of not getting overly emotional or impractical. Otherwise, you may end up being in complicated situations, warns Ganesha. It is high time that you gave due consideration to your health and eating habits. Consciously cultivate change. Overeating is a strong probability!

Leo: Today there is a chance that you will meet that special someone that you have been waiting for all your life. You may possibly give your partner a beautiful gift. You will be more inclined towards the arts and will be able to exhibit this new-found appreciation to the max, says Ganesha.

Virgo: It is more than likely that you will reap financial profits from foreign contacts, predicts Ganesha. You will excel in all the activities that you undertake today. Your dream of establishing a mammoth business enterprise in a foreign country will take flight today.

Libra: Ganesha says you will be more conscious about your beauty and outward appearance and try to enhance it by going to a beauty parlour or by purchasing expensive cosmetics. To enhance your appearance and personality you may also go on a shopping spree for clothes. Ganesha says you will gain benefits for your money today.

Scorpio: You may expect the day to be as dull and mundane as those boring repeat telecasts of sitcoms. But remember, it’s not always going to be grey! The dance of planets will usher in new change for a better tomorrow. Keep hoping and who knows you may stumble upon something very interesting, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Those around you will be impressed by the leader in you. You are the general and others will rally at your call to arms. And all the while, you swing your sword and make your way to the top, defying all odds. Do not forget to let people have their own time and space. This will not only help you progress but will boost their morale too.

Capricorn: Confidence is the key to unlock the doors of success. Today, with your positive attitude you will mark your presence and come one step closer to success, says Ganesha. You’re not a carefree person. You value your achievements and make every decision wisely. Adding to your confidence will be your strong determination and fate, and with the help of all of them, you will realise your dreams today, predicts Ganesha.

Aquarius: You are a workaholic. With a lot of hard work, you have achieved your targets. You are not somebody who will fail to differentiate between a pit stop and the final destination. Your success will motivate you to plan for bigger and longstanding goals. But, don’t take everything so seriously that you fail to enjoy and celebrate your success, advises Ganesha.

Pisces: Your patience and capabilities will be on trial today and will be put to the test with every work you undertake. Even simple tasks and common goals will seem hard to achieve and will require a considerable amount of effort to complete. Due to the unfavourable position of the planets, Ganesha suggests that it is best to steer clear of trouble unless you wish to step on already sore toes.