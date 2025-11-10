The stars bring mixed flavours today, from sudden hurdles to surprising clarity and emotional highs. Zodiac signs may experience shifts in mood, momentum and relationships as the day unfolds. From Aries to Pisces, Ganesha says every zodiac gets a unique twist this November 10.

Aries: The stars are up to some mischief; you may get into some kind of trouble. But matters may settle down, and by noon, you may have forgotten all about it. The evening will find you quieter and reflective, sober and wiser. Good thing, says Ganesha.

Taurus: Today, your natural ability to deal confidently and successfully with problems and issues is likely to let you down. Ganesha sees this to be particularly true in money matters. You will be caught up in financial problems without being able to resolve them suitably. Confusion and indecision will prevent you from finding a way out. Later in the day, things are likely to change. You will recover your natural clarity and find a solution.

Gemini: A day when you get the opportunity to show what stuff you are made of. By afternoon, you will be in your elements and will feel almost invincible. Your optimism will rub off on your colleagues, and the atmosphere at the workplace will be nothing short of electrifying, says Ganesha. Also, you will attract a lot of attention from the opposite sex. The evening will culminate in a passionate affair.

Cancer: Today, you are likely to be full of enthusiasm, both at work and at home, predicts Ganesha. At work, your convictions will get the better of other people’s vindictiveness, and your colleagues will come around to your viewpoints. But don’t take any critical decision without prior approval.

Leo: If you are the one who sets the corporate mantra each morning, then know that today, your mantra will be fabulous, and will be chanted by many in your organisation. Being a business magnate might not be the easiest thing, but you are who you are, and you are good at it. Your business-like approach shall come in handy later in the day, as you may launch new products in the market, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Share thoughts, concepts and ideas with people. You may get new perspectives, says Ganesha. Don’t let any opportunity pass to make your loved one feel special. Ganesha predicts you might seek the counsel of friends on professional and ethical issues.

Libra: Today seems like a good day to take a break and go on a pleasure trip to revitalise yourself, says Ganesha. Even on the business front, it will do you a world of good to take a break from the usual routine. This evening, you are at your best, winning the heart of the opposite sex at social gatherings.

Scorpio: Today, you are likely to remain the unvarying object of emotions and sentiments, predicts Ganesha. Your inclination for performing arts may draw you to take up some lessons in classical music and traditional dance. A romantic, candlelit evening with your sweetheart may be on the cards to wrap up the day.

Sagittarius: Simple living and high thinking, says Ganesha, will be your mantra today. Approach your work with innovative thoughts and diplomatic words. Later in the day, family, friends and relatives revel in the attention that you shower on them. Students will excel in their studies and marvel in leisure activities, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: The day will have a bundle of things to offer today, some good, some not so good. At work, you are likely to overlook the most obvious things and come across some unexpected ones. But as dawn turns to dusk, a pleasant surprise may get you all pepped up.

Aquarius: It always pays to have extra cash, and in that regard, you will be a happy person today! You may carefully update and cross-check your financial position. Of course, there are people who don’t share your happiness and will try to advise you to the contrary. Ignore them, says Ganesha.

Pisces: A good day is in the offing, says Ganesha. You are likely to receive news you will be glad to share and celebrate with your family. A few pending deals are likely to be finalised in the afternoon, and there are indications that you will need to go off on a short visit for business purposes later on in the day.