Aries: The stars urge you to focus on your finances and savings, and today, you might remain very busy doing just that. But take care, says Ganesha, you don’t want a sulking spouse when you go home. Don’t cancel any plans; go ahead and enjoy that new film.

Taurus : Your think tank will be running on overdrive today. Your possessiveness might kick in to cause a conflict. Keep your anger under the carpet to avoid any unnecessary complications. Introspection will also play upon your thoughts, leading you to explore your problems and pry for solutions, predicts Ganesha.

Gemini: Today may not be very meaningful and productive for you, though you will get to spend plenty of quality time with yourself in the afternoon, which may not necessarily be to your liking. By evening, you may feel a little extra sensitive. A lonely day, or as an optimist would put it, you’ve got the whole day to yourself; it could have been worse (For instance, a day alone with your nagging mother-in-law!).

Cancer: You are likely to be at your inventive best today, feels Ganesha. You are likely to taste success, much to the delight of your colleagues at work and loved ones back home. However, experience counts, and if you are a beginner at something, you may face problems in your new venture.

Leo: Chess is a good start, but it is nothing compared to the strategic intrigues of your day today. Arguments will lead to further arguments, and nowhere else, reminds Ganesha. So, it only makes sense to counter a disagreement with an agreement. But then again, total agreement is doubly secretive. At the end of the day, all that matters is to get people to agree with you, even if it means having to eat humble pie in the beginning. Confused? Well, don’t be. Just remember that you shall have the last laugh, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You will shine exceedingly well in all the activities that you undertake today. Your dream of starting business operations on foreign shores will fructify today, says Ganesha. You may pay more attention to your personal appearance, which will boost your morale considerably.

Libra: Call it your generous side, but today is the perfect day to give back to all those from whom you have received so far. With roots set firmly in community service, it might do you well to extend that helping hand and return something back to them, preferably in the double. Go along with the spirit of an early Thanksgiving today. Ganesha reminds you that giving is always more fulfilling than receiving. May today be a fulfilling day for you!

Scorpio: An upcoming project of a new joint venture will capsize your personal life and keep you on your toes today, says Ganesha. You may not find the results in proportion to the efforts that you put in, but be patient because everything will fall into place only in due time. If all things in life came at an easy cost, then they would be grossly undervalued, reminds Ganesha.

Sagittarius: To do or not to do? That will be the question for most of today as you find yourself pulling out of one dilemma only to trip into the next one. Controversy will surround you and you may find yourself at the crossroads, where you are unsure of which direction to take. Turn to the wisdom of the experienced for proper guidance, advises Ganesha.

Capricorn: There are good days and bad days; your day today will oscillate between the two extremes, says Ganesha. While on the one hand, your mind will be flooded with negative feelings that will make you feel miserable, on the other, your efforts at work will yield good results in the future. The need of the hour is to stay calm and take criticisms in your stride. Dealing patiently with chaotic situations will pay off in the long run.

Aquarius: You are already overloaded with work. On the top of it, people around you will conveniently put their share of load on your back, and you will take it most of the times. You, however, will not get bogged down by the additional responsibilities. In fact, you will rise to the challenge and perform exceptionally well, leaving your rivals surprised.

Pisces: Are you fretting over the obstacles you are facing on the business front? Ganesha tackles the root of your problem and advises you to be patient and have faith in your undertakings. Good things will come your way, in good time. You may find it hard to accomplish even run of the mill tasks that you do easily everyday and this could be because of the unfavorable alignment of the stars but this is only a matter of time and this too shall pass.