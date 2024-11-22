Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Joining a yoga class? Good for you. Try an Ayurvedic diet too. You may be in for a lot of new things in your life, but you will have to choose today! There’s a bit of money coming in to smoothen the road, assures Ganesha.

Taurus: There are chances of you embarking on a frivolous shopping spree today, foretells Ganesha. Putting two and two together, you may end up spending a (not so) small fortune in the afternoon. You will be the last person to tolerate if someone tries to dominate you. Your sweetheart will sugar your soul today.

Gemini: You may be forced to share your personal belongings with someone else. This may make you a little angry, even jealous perhaps. Spirituality and a visit to a religious place may help you restore your peace of mind, suggests Ganesha.

Cancer: Your old contacts will likely come quite handy for you today, foresees Ganesha. At work, your skills in developing a quick rapport with others will help you perform better. People will have a high regard for your honesty. You will excel in social gatherings in the evening.

Leo: If you thought the Rubik’s Cube was confusing, wait till you see what the day has in store for you. A rather nasty professional glitch will baffle and bewilder you. You may want to gear up for certain unpleasant situations at work. But keep your head through it all, since you shall need it in the afternoon to impress someone special, and find innovative ways to express your long cherished love. Things are always the most confusing before they clear up, reminds Ganesha.

Virgo: D.E.A.F – Diet, Exercise and All-round Fitness – describes where you are much to incline today. Savour the most exquisite cuisine today, suggests Ganesha. Later in the day perhaps, you may reach a crossroads in life. A rise in the bank balance will cushion the safety of your future.

Libra: “Good fences make good neighbours”, said Frost. It’s a good thing that you rubbish that idea, because you are all about making better friends with your neighbours and breaking down some walls today. The theological part of you continues to exert force through the evening. Also, money aspects seem brighter than usual for you, foresees Ganesha.

Scorpio: Athletes will achieve prime fitness and form today, says Ganesha. Engineers will design plans that will concentrate their resources on laying the foundation for new business ventures. Your social reputation will get a major boost later in the day.

Sagittarius: Today will be a day when you are inclined not only to be upbeat but also firm, says Ganesha. In your line of work, you may get passionate about your views. But compromise is on the cards and that too without any harm to your dignity. Your better half will keep you occupied, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: Dreading the consequences of errors induced in the past, you will be extra cautious while working on important assignments and will try to save your skin, says Ganesha. This apart, you will spend a major part of the day worrying over career prospects and mulling a change of job. But you will feel more relaxed in the evening and may have a nice time at home with family and some close friends.

Aquarius: Today, you will be determined to clean up the mess on your desk at the office or your home. Your enthusiasm to have a neat and clean space around will certainly win you some brownie points at both places, says Ganesha. Later in the day, you may enjoy a nice romantic dinner with your sweetheart.

Pisces: You will find yourself in a nostalgic frame of mind today, and will attempt to reach out to long-lost friends and relatives, says Ganesha. It is also a good day for social and religious activities. You will also relate to your work rather emotionally. However, when it comes to business, practical prudence should guide your decisions rather than emotional attachments, opines Ganesha.