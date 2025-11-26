Today’s horoscope brings a mix of challenges, inspiration and emotional shifts for all zodiac signs. From work pressure to surprise breakthroughs, here’s what the stars say you should expect.

Aries: One more hectic day! Today you will be busy trying to figure out solutions to your problems, both at home and office. Your superiors give you some leeway, and it will be quite a consolation, says Ganesha. Experienced people will give you highly esteemed advice.

Taurus: This is a great day for showcasing your administrative and organising abilities, says Ganesha. Go all out and put in all you have, at your workplace or in your business. You can be sure of impressing your colleagues and superiors, partners and competitors and gaining their admiration and support. Just one thing. Do not overdo anything. Do not take up anything that is beyond your means and capabilities. That could make things backfire.

Gemini: You may come up with a precise understanding of others today, says Ganesha. You will please your sweetheart with both your presence and presents. You will browse through dozens of showrooms for that perfect, and expensive, gift for your beloved. You will also work towards achieving your long-term goals. Ganesha wishes you good luck.

Cancer: Today, you and your soul mate will be rolling in the hay; there will be little time or inclination to do anything else. In fact, you will show such single-minded devotion to the act of rolling as if the future of the world lies in the haystack. Your mind can think of nothing more, and nothing less. The best part is your resilience and your ability to spring back into action when everybody else thinks you are down and out. The best thing for today is to deal with one issue at a time.

Leo: Try and put on some protective gear today — maybe a suit of armour should do fine, says Ganesha. For, you may find some need for it on this day of mixed fortunes as you miss out the expected and come face-to-face with the unexpected. Manage through the day somehow, since the day’s distress will eventually give way to an evening of ecstasy and a night of pleasant surprises, portends Ganesha.

Virgo: Surf’s up as you enjoy an unexpected achievement! But your joy ride today may well be spent in vexing about the problems you have. Expect to gain new money for a new venture. Your business will rise atop the highest wave today, foretells Ganesha.

Libra: Ganesha feels the day will be beneficial for you when it comes to transactions with the government. But you already expect that. It is more than likely that public servants will have encouraging and optimistic achievements lined up for their efforts. Your expertise may be put to test and it is your experience that will come in handy.

Scorpio: Ganesha feels that you may be confronted with vital decisions at work. You will need to trust the opinions of your close friends and peers so that you may take informed decisions. Keep your mind away from negative thoughts and delegate responsibilities accordingly. Favourable returns will come from appointing the best possible person for the job, suggests Ganesha.

Sagittarius: It is not your nature to warm the bench, but you will wake up feeling lazy and laid-back today, says Ganesha. This may be due to the fatigue of some recent endeavours. For a change, you will try and delegate your work and responsibility to those around you. Make sure that they you do so wisely as they may not live up to your standards, warns Ganesha.

Capricorn: People may call you a busy bee, but that you admittedly will be, says Ganesha. Work will demand your undivided attention, but the good thing is you will quickly get done with pending work one by one. In fact, you will be left with plenty of time in the evening which you are likely to spend romancing with your sweetheart. In fact, if you are lucky enough, your affair could take a new turn today as a physical relation is on the cards.

Aquarius: Amid all the boring work buzz, you will manage to sustain your sense of humour. And, why not? After all, you are an expert at inducing a laugh riot! You are in a gregarious mood and that explains it. This also makes you a welcome guest at any party you may wish to grace.

Pisces: Today is a day of mixed fortunes. So, while you may not win a gazillion dollars in the daily lottery, you might just end up winning a return air ticket to Timbuktu. No one has really been there, but it is better than nothing. However, the distress of those lost dollars is likely to be eased by the ecstasy awaiting you in the evening.

PNN