Aries: A new acquaintance will make you feel happy today. You must remember that things don’t have to be expressed explicitly; a word or a song from deep within can make a bigger impact. Ganesha says today is the right time to do something that will be more rewarding in the long term.

Taurus: This day, your heart is likely to rule your head. You will be driven by your moods feelings and sentiments. Most of the decisions will be based on your emotions, instead of your reason and experience. Ganesha urges you not to allow your emotionality to enter your professional activities. On no account should you be hasty or impulsive. As far as possible do not allow your feelings to interfere in your plans and decisions.

Gemini: You will meet someone special who is here to stay for good, predicts Ganesha. Your kind and considerate nature will benefit others. You need to understand that it’s okay to spend a little on comforts and entertainment. Be ready for a busy, yet cheerful, day ahead.

Cancer: Sometimes acting a little eccentric and adopting an approach that you will usually not help you redefine your style, says Ganesha. Go ahead and do that today! Although you will be open to adapting and bringing in some revolutionary changes, you will make sure to follow a proper pattern. Thinking out of the box will allow you to give an impetus to your current projects. As the day descends, head back home to calm down and refresh yourself.

Leo: Forget the weather. Today, the only thing shining bright is your chances of spending some quality time with your near and dear ones. Going along these lines, Ganesha wonders how long has it been since you last did the same. So, make the most of this lucky day. Chances are that you shall make new friends, who might turn out to be very supportive in the future. Ganesha wishes you the very best on this eventful day.

Virgo: A mixture of the desirable and undesirable is on the cards today. Sentimental people will tend to think of you as a little immature. However, your sense of humour will be as robust as ever and you will never fall short of jokes. Ganesha advises you to pursue spiritually enriching activities in order to properly channelise your abilities.

Libra: The whole point of being a Libran is that you always tend to be two separate things put together on a pair of scales that somehow balance. Ganesha feels that today, you’ll bring to the scales the stability of being your own master and servant. It’s a fine balance to maintain. But only you are capable of doing that, thanks to your extremely high-power status today.

Scorpio: Your stars indicate splurging of money today. And this time, you do it for your near and dear ones. After all, what is money without friends and family? You may even go out of your way to make them happy by entertaining them with outings and celebrations.

Sagittarius: Staying away from home, for a long business trip may be painful. But, when you strike great deals, it’s worth it. Besides good returns from business, Ganesha also has many other surprises in store for you. Be hopeful!

Capricorn: You love the people around you unconditionally and such emotions will be more visible now than ever. Today, you will want to keep yourself surrounded by your loved ones, make them happy and have a good time, says Ganesha. Your honesty and sincerity will give depth to your existing relationships.

Aquarius: If you’re stuck indoors today, make the most of it. There’s always carrom, checkers, chess and partying! Shake yourself a bit, and you’ll come up with creative ways to spend a leisurely day. You’ll find that either way, life is wonderful, says Ganesha.

Pisces: In spite of the hardships that you will encounter on your way, your high spirits, enthusiasm and innate confidence will overcome all obstacles. And no matter how troubled the day starts, it ought to end on a cheerful note, says Ganesha.