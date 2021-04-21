A court in Ireland has directed an Airline to provide a whopping amount of Rs 58 lakh as compensation to a youth who burnt his thigh after hot tea accidentally spilled on him while being served by a cabin crew member.

Though, this sound crazy, it is true. The court order came after the boy’s mother filed a case against the airline.

According to the Irish Times news, Emre Karakaya, who hails from Ireland, was traveling on a flight from Dublin to Istanbul in July 22, 2017. During the journey, hot tea accidentally spilled on him.

Emre told that the tea was so hot that it left with a permanent scar on his right thigh. During this incident that took place four years ago, Emre was 13 years old. When Amre’s mother came to know about this, she sued the airlines and demanded €65,000 settlement offer.

Emre’s mother told the court that ‘His circumstances were so serious that I had to take my son to the surgeon. The doctor had told them about the threat of permanent stains on the foot of Emre.

Responding to this case, the High Court Judge has ordered the Airlines to provide 56 thousand pounds, which means about 58 lakh rupees as compensation for the boy’s injury.

In 2019, the European Court of Justice clarified that the airline is liable for any aircraft injury under Article 17 of the Montreal Convention. Airlines can only survive if they can prove that the injury was caused by a passenger error. On this basis, the judge ruled in favor of the victim.