Bhubaneswar: The first phase of the Census-House listing Operations (HLO) commenced across all 30 districts of Odisha Thursday, officials said.

The exercise will continue till May 15, they said.

More than one lakh trained enumerators and over 17,000 supervisors have been engaged for the one-month exercise, said an officer of the Directorate of Census Operations, Odisha.

These trained enumerators have started visiting their allocated area to map the houses in the locality. After numbering the houses present in their area, the enumerators will go door to door and collect data for the house listing and housing census programme through a mobile app, he said.

They will ask 33 questions prepared by the Ministry of Home Affairs to the head of each household, including residential, non-residential, jails, malls, etc, he said.

The district collectors and municipal commissioners are serving as Principal Census Officers, while Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) are functioning as District Census Officers.

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The executive officers of each urban local body and tahsildars have been nominated as in-charge officers, he said.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department is functioning as the nodal department for the Census. Primary school teachers have been appointed as enumerators, while high school teachers have been appointed as supervisors.

As part of the Census exercise, a provision for self-enumeration has been made available for the citizens on an online platform (se.census.gov.in) from April 1 to 15. More than 2.22 lakh families have submitted their data through the online self-enumeration portal, said Director of Census Operations in Odisha, Nikhil Pavan Kalyan.

The self-enumeration data is scheduled to be re-verified by the enumerators during the house listing process, he added.

The second phase, or the primary population enumeration phase, is scheduled to be carried out from February 9 to February 28, 2027.