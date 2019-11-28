Bhubaneswar: Members cutting across party lines Thursday passed a unanimous resolution in the Assembly thanking the state government and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for successfully organising the 2018 Men’s World Cup Hockey and to wish success for 2023 Men’s World Cup Hockey.

Congress Legislature Party Leader Narasingha Mishra moved the resolution which was supported by all the MLAs. Mishra said it is a pride for any country to organise a prestigious sports competition like Men’s World Cup Hockey.

He said Odisha had drawn the attention of the whole world by successfully organising the Men’s World Cup Hockey in November 2018.

It is a matter of happiness that the International Hockey Federation has entrusted the responsibility of organising the 2023 Men’s World Cup Hockey again in Odisha.

It is a rare honour for Odisha and for the country to organise such a world-class sports competition consecutively for the second time. It has created a glorious chapter in the Sports history of the country, Mishra said, adding it is a pride and glorious moment for the country especially for Odisha. Every Odia is proud of it.

Mishra appealed to the members to work unitedly irrespective of their party affiliation for the successful conduct of the upcoming Men’s World Cup Hockey and to further enhance the glory of Odisha in the international arena.

The house is thanking CM Naveen Patnaik and state government for this and wishes success of the 2023 Men’s World Cup Hockey.

The Congress member suggested the Minister of Sports to construct a national standard stadium in each districts and provide all amenities in the stadiums constructed in block levels.

BJP Deputy Leader in state Assembly Bishnu Sethi, BJD MLAs Amar Prasad Satpathy, D P Mishra, Rohit Pujari, Ananta Narayan Jena; Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Kusum Tete (BJP) thanked the Chief Minister for giving hockey a global platform.