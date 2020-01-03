Padmapur: Amid allegations of large-scale irregularities in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Rajagharpokhari under Basudevpur block of Bhadrak district, PD (DRDA) has submitted his inquiry report to the Collector and recommended action against those involved in it, Thursday.

Notably, a team of officials including APD (DRDA) Prahallad Rana, BDO-in-charge Biswanath Biswal, executive engineer Ratikant Mohant and another official Debendra Pandav had looked into alleged housing irregularities December 4. They had inspected housing units of 20 beneficiaries.

However, the inquiry report had not been submitted to the district administration. Villagers accused the officials of hushing up the inquiry report.

Finally, PD Madhusudan Das said he has submitted the report to the Collector and recommended action against the guilty.

On the other hand, villagers had filed a complaint at the Lokayukta about the housing irregularities.

Taking note of the complaint, the additional secretary of the Lokayukta registered a case December 20, 2019 and set January 17, 2020 as the date of a hearing on the issue.

The complainants were intimated to depose before the Lokayukta on the hearing day.

Notably, the BJP alleged irregularities in geo-tagging of housing units and demanded a judicial probe.

It was alleged that while genuine beneficiaries were deprived of housing units, families had grabbed more than one housing unit each.