Keonjhar: Hordes of migrant labourers are returning from other states amid nationwide lockdown. So, state-level nodal officers for coronavirus including principal secretary of the Water Resources department Surendra Kumar and principal secretary of the Handloom and Handicraft department Srikant Prusty have reviewed various arrangements and preventive measures in Keonjhar.

The team of nodal officers underscored the need for boosting sectors like agriculture, industries and labour-intensive works.

The nodal officers visited several blocks and took stock of various measures put in place by the district administration to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Tuesday evening, they held a review meeting with Collector Ashish Thakre. The Collector apprised them of multiple measures in the fight against the virus.

Speaking at the meeting, S Kumar said, “COVID-19 pandemic has caused a crisis across the globe while the Chief Minister has laid stress on protection of life and livelihood.”

Kumar asked the Collector and other officials to take necessary steps to hasten the projects and works pertaining to agriculture, industries and labour-intensive programmes in the district.

He asked the district agriculture officer (DAO) to assess the status of the Rabi crops and steps for procurement. Besides, the DAO was directed to draw up effective plans and strategies for the Kharif season. “Farmers should be provided seeds, fertilisers and pesticides in time after seeking suggestion from the Collector,” said the principal secretary of the Water Resources department.

Similarly, the deputy director of the Horticulture department was directed to take necessary measures so that farmers can get profits and availability of labour-intensive works through the horticulture department.

“As migrant labourers continue to return from other states, what assumes more importance is to provide them with livelihood. All departments should step up efforts on acceleration of labour-intensive works for labourers in the district,” he added.

The state-level nodal officers laid stress on creating more workdays for migrant and local labourers through MGNREGA. The PD and BDOs were asked to do the necessary job towards this direction.

Officials of the SMSME, the industries and mines were directed to ensure that such units are run to provide the livelihood and work for the workers.

The Collector and the SP was asked to facilitate entry of migrant labourers.

They reviewed the functioning of preventive measures, awareness campaigns, arrangements at the district headquarters hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, CHCs, quarantine centres, isolation centres and registration process for the labourers seeking nod to return to the district and people wanting to go outside the district.

