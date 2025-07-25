Mumbai: The makers of War 2 Friday unveiled the trailer of the their upcoming film War 2, where the two “soldiers” Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. declared its “India first” for them.

The over two-minute long trailer begins with Hrithik vowing to be a “faceless shadow” and NTR vowing to be a “weapon”. Packed with adrenaline rushing action scenes and powerful guns, the trailer doesn’t reveal much apart from the fact that the two are soldiers, who are at war as the country is first for them.

Going by the trailer, Kiara appears to be playing Hrithik’s love interest while also showcasing her action chops in several sequences. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff makes a special appearance through a photograph, as Hrithik’s character Kabir is seen reminiscing about him.

The trailer concludes with the famous Bhagavad Gita shloka “Karmanye vadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana,” which translates to “You have the right to work only, but never to its fruits”.

The verse stresses the importance of performing one’s duty without being attached to the results.

The actors took to their respective Instagram and shared a collaborative post featuring the trailer.

The trailer was captioned: “Get ready for the storm, the WAR begins now! #War2Trailer is out!

#War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil August 14th in cinemas worldwide! #YRFSpyUniverse”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is a part of YRF’s Spy Universe. The film is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War directed by Siddharth Anand. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, with Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana. In the film, an Indian RAW agent is assigned to eliminate his former mentor who has gone rogue.

The upcoming action film War 2 is the first Indian film to be released at Dolby Cinema in India. In addition, the movie has planned its release in Hindi and in Telugu, at Dolby Cinema sites in North America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and many other markets across the globe.

War 2 is set to release in cinemas August 14, 2025.