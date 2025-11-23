Bhubaneswar: Housing & Urban Development and Public Enterprises Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra Saturday visited Insectika’s state-of-the-art Black Soldier Fly (BSF)-based waste upcycling facility here at the Bharatpur Micro Composting Centre. During the visit, Minister Mahapatra reviewed the innovative processes through which organic waste is converted into high-value products using BSF larvae.

He appreciated the technology’s potential to strengthen municipal waste management, reduce landfill load, and generate sustainable by-products such as protein-rich feed and organic soil enhancers. Mahapatra commended the partnership between the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Insectika for introducing advanced circular-economy solutions in urban sanitation. He said such technology-driven initiatives align with the state’s commitment to scientific waste processing, environmental stewardship, and the creation of green livelihoods. N Ganesh Babu, Deputy Commissioner, BMC, Arun Kumar Das, Founder & CEO; Chinmayee Acharya, Head of R&D, Insectika Biotech and other officials were present during the visit.