Khurda: In a major operation, 300 grams of brown sugar was seized from a vehicle near Pahala on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar Saturday morning by the Quick Action Team (QAT) of Commissionerate Police. The market value of the sized narcotic item is around Rs 35 lakh in grey market.

Acting on a tip-off, the cops intercepted a vehicle and following a search, the contraband was found. During investigation, it was transpired that the narcotic item was being transported from Jaleswar area in Balasore to Bhubaneswar.

In this connection, the cops arrested five peddlers.

In another haul, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 700 kilograms of ganja from a coir-laden truck near Godipada toll gate in Khurda Saturday. The estimated value of the seized narcotic item is said to be around Rs 70 lakh in grey market. The driver of the truck has been arrested and his interrogation is underway, it was learnt.

The NCB had been tipped off about the truck. Accordingly, the officials intercepted the truck and during raid, the contraband item was found. The narcotic item was being smuggled from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh to Bihar, it was learnt.

PNN