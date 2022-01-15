Malkangiri: A huge quantity of explosives, suspected to be left behind by Maoists, was found Friday in Malkangiri district, informed the police.

During a combing operation in Swabhiman Anchal at the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, personnel of the Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) detected the dump of explosive materials, they informed.

The explosives were found in a forest near Maribeda and Nademanjari villages in Jodamba police station area, Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwan said.

Among the materials found were four tiffin bombs, 20 web belts, 19 jungle caps, Maoist literature and a large amount of medicines.

It is suspected that Maoists fled the area, leaving behind the explosives, due to combing operations, the officer said.

This is the third seizure of items belonging to Maoists from the area in the last one month, Wadhwan informed. Notably, Swabhiman Anchal, once known as a cutoff area has two BSF camps.

PNN