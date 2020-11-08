Bhubaneswar: Anukul Maity, 55, the key accused in the I-Core chit fund scam breathed his last Sunday. He was undergoing treatment at Capital hospital when he succumbed. He was lodged at Jharpada jail since 2017

Maity and his wife Kanika, residents of Kolkata, were the managing directors of I-Core E-Services Limited. CBI had arrested them on charges of cheating in 2017. They were produced in a Bhubaneswar court and had been lodged at Jharpada jail since then.

Maity complained of uneasiness Sunday morning. He was immediately shifted to Capital Hospital here. While undergoing treatment there, he breathed his last.

Notably, the company started operations in West Bengal in the year 2007 and soon extended its business in 12 states. The company mobilised funds basically in three states – West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha. It promised higher returns than the prevailing rates during that time.

