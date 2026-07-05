The Odisha government recently announced the State Film Awards for 2023 and 2024, with veteran actress Namrata Das being honoured with the prestigious Mohan Sundar Deb Goswami Award for 2024 in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Odia cinema spanning more than five decades. Admired for her powerful performances and enduring screen presence, Namrata won generations of moviegoers with memorable roles in Dharitri, Kanakalata, Taapoi, Balidan, and many other acclaimed films.

Shortly after receiving the honour, the celebrated actress spoke candidly to Arindam Ganguly of Sunday POST, looking back on her remarkable journey in cinema, the changing landscape of the industry, and the memories that continue to define her illustrious career.

First reaction when you heard the news of receiving the award?

Receiving an award for one’s work is always a deeply gratifying experience. It brings immense happiness because it is a recognition of the effort, dedication and passion one has invested over the years. It reassures you that your work has been valued and appreciated.

Having spent more than five decades in Odia cinema, how do you look back on your journey?

When I look back, I feel a deep sense of contentment. Every journey is filled with successes, mistakes and valuable lessons, and mine has been no different. Over the years, I have grown both as an actor and as a person. What gives me the greatest satisfaction is that audiences still remember me and the characters I portrayed. For any actor, that is perhaps the most meaningful reward.

You have worked with several generations of actors and filmmakers. How has Odia cinema evolved over the years, and what do you miss most about its golden era?

The industry has undergone tremendous change, particularly in terms of technology. Today, a film can be completed within a month or two, whereas in our time, production often took six months or even longer. While technological advancements have made filmmaking more efficient, I miss the warmth and camaraderie that once defi ned the industry. We shared close personal bonds and genuinely looked out for one another. If we felt a fellow actor suited a role, we would gladly recommend them. Today, the industry has become far more commercial and competitive. That sense of togetherness and mutual support has faded, and I miss it greatly.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced as a woman when you entered the film industry?

How different is it for actresses today? The landscape has changed considerably for women. Today’s actresses have far more opportunities, with films, television and OTT platforms offering diverse avenues to showcase their talent. During our time, there were fewer platforms, and an actor’s success depended almost entirely on the strength of her performance. Acting ability mattered above everything else.

Many young actors admire your longevity and dedication. What advice would you give them for building a lasting career?

My advice is simple: focus on becoming a good actor. Fame is temporary, but strong performances stay with audiences forever. If your work leaves a lasting impression, people will continue to remember and respect you long after the applause has faded.

A lifetime achievement award is often seen as the culmination of a career. Do you still have a dream role or project you wish to pursue?

I have been fortunate to portray a wide range of characters throughout my career, so I do not have any unfulfilled dream role left. Every role has enriched me and taught me something new as an actor. However, if I had to choose the performance closest to my heart, it would not be from films but from the television serial ‘Katha Kahuthile Saribani’. That character remains very special to me, and I continue to cherish the memories associated with it. As long as my health permits, I would love to continue acting because it has always been my greatest passion.