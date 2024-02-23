Bhubaneswar: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), in association with the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), organised MSME Agro International Summit here, Thursday. The summit held under the International Cooperation (IC) Scheme, aims to foster collaboration and innovation in the agro MSME sector. On this occasion, Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary-SME, Ministry of MSME, addressed the summit virtually. She spoke about the statistically present scenario of MSMEs and the support that the Indian government is rendering them.

The dignitaries present included chief guest Asit Tripathy, Chairman, WODC and Principal Advisor to Chief Minister on Regional Development, Tourism, Agribusiness, and Industry, guest of honours Sanjaya K Dash, Dean, CAET, Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology (OUAT), and PK Gupta, Joint Director & HOO, MSME-DFO, Cuttack. Tripathy stressed the importance of the Agro and MSME Sectors in the creation of high-volume jobs and the focus of various schemes of the state government to promote entrepreneurship in this sector. Gupta focused on taking the traditional food industry forward and making use of modern tools to make it future-ready. He also stressed how MSME department schemes can help young entrepreneurs. JB Pany, Chairman, ICC Odisha State Council spoke about how important the summit is about the international linkages facilitating the import-export market. He emphasised on the fact that the second edition of this summit has been cultured instead of the IC scheme by the Ministry of MSME and is a pathway to more such collaborative initiatives.