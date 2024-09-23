Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the official event song for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 titled ‘Whatever It Takes’. The soundtrack is a collaboration between the vibrant all-girl pop group W.i.S.H., acclaimed music director Mikey McCleary, composer Parth Parekh, and produced by Bay Music House.

The single is now available for download and streaming on major platforms worldwide. The official music video was also launched alongside the soundtrack, offering a cinematic preview of the tournament. It features highlight reels of iconic moments in women’s cricket and the choreography portrays the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 as the must-watch event of the year.

“The song for the ninth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup embraces a global pop sound, blending excitement and energy to resonate with international audiences and connect with younger fans.

W.i.S.H., the all-girl pop sensation, brings youthful energy and modern flair to the track, celebrating empowered women in sport through Mikey McCleary’s visionary composition,” ICC said in a statement.

“The campaign slogan for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup – “Whatever It Takes,” embodies the journey of elite cricketers who dedicate themselves to achieving excellence in their sport. The song echoes this sentiment, celebrating the commitment and pursuit of excellence that characterises champions,” it added.

ICC General Manager: Marketing and Communications, Claire Furlong said, “This soundtrack is not only a prelude of the extraordinary talent that will be displayed on the field of play, but also the vehicle to inspiring a new generation of heroes to women’s cricket’s ever-growing, worldwide fanbase.”

Building on the success of the 2023 edition in South Africa, which recorded over 190 million global viewing hours – a remarkable 44% increase from the 2020 tournament – the 2024 event is expected to elevate the sport even further, attracting new audiences and increasing engagement worldwide.

The action is set to begin at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, October 3, where each of the 10 participating nations will undoubtedly do “Whatever It Takes” to lift the trophy at the conclusion of the final at Dubai International Stadium October 20.

W.i.S.H. shared their excitement at the launch of the song, “We are incredibly proud to share that as an all-girl group, we’ve created the official event song for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup! Cricket is a powerful force that unites people across our country and around the world, and it’s an honour to contribute to such a special occasion. As huge fans of Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana, we can’t wait for them to do the hook step from the music video and of course the other players from all the participating nations!”

Speaking about the song, Music Director, Mikey McCleary said, “I feel we have captured the vibe and the energy of a T20 cricket world cup in this song and can’t wait for cricket fans all over the world to listen to it.”