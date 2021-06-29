Dubai: The ICC confirmed Tuesday that the T20 World Cup 2020 has been shifted out of India and will be played in the UAE and Oman. The tournament will begin October 17 and the final will be played November 14.

The tournament was originally set to be staged in India, but had to be shifted. This was due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation in India with a third wave expected to hit the country soon. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said Monday that the tournament was being shifted to the UAE keeping in mind the safety of all the stakeholders. He however, had not mentioned Oman as a specific venue.

The BCCI will however, remain the hosts of the event. The matches will now be held across four venues – Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground.

The first round of the tournament, comprising the eight qualifying teams, will now be split between Oman and UAE. Four of these teams will then progress to the Super 12s round where they’ll join the eight automatic qualifiers.