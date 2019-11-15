Ending months of speculation and rumours, the all-new Moto Razr has finally been launched. And, it sure beats the expectations – already set high by a bunch of leaks and renders circulating in the web.

The iconic flip phone officially made a comeback as Lenovo owned Motorola announced a modern 2019 version loaded a flexible display that can fold down right in the middle. This phone gets an external display on the outside for quick access to notification, music, and much more.

The new Moto Razr features a flexible 6.2-inch OLED HD+ (2142×876 pixels) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. This phone can be folded in half. There are no gaps when the phone is folded. Apart from the main display, there is a secondary 2.7-inch (800×600 pixels) ‘Quick View’ display on the outside which offers functionality such as checking your messages and notifications, take selfies, control music, trigger the Google Assistant and a lot more.

Given the unique design, Moto has cut corners in the hardware department. A Snapdragon 710 SoC with 6GB of RAM power the phone. The battery is comparatively small, rated at 2510mAh and only supports 15W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Coming to the camera, you get a 16-megapixel f/1.7 lens package that can also act as a selfie camera when the phone is folded. There is another 5-megapixel camera on the inside placed in the main display notch. This can be used to take selfies at times when you don’t want to close your phone.

Moto has also added some cool features such as Night Vision and AI algorithms to improve picture quality. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and offers the ability to automatically move content from the outer display to the primary display when the phone is flipped open.

There is also a physical fingerprint sensor placed on the bottom chin of the device. Users of this phone will have to rely on eSIM as there is no physical SIM card slot on this phone. Other novelties include NFC, 4G LTE Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and GPS.

The all-new Moto Razr will be available in the US starting January 9, 2020, exclusively via Verizon with pre-orders beginning December 26. The phone has been priced at $1,499.99 (Rs 1,07,500) in the US. While the phone is expected to be launched in India, there is no official confirmation on the date of release or pricing.