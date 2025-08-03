Bhubaneswar: In this era of the knowledge economy, ideas and innovation are the driving forces of progress, said Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati while addressing the second convocation of Silicon University here Saturday.

“Institutions play a critical role in shaping the future of the nation by producing not just job-seekers but job creators, innovators, and problem solvers who will lead India into a new era of growth and transformation,” the Governor emphasised.

Highlighting Odisha’s progress, Kambhampati noted that the state is emerging as a prominent hub for IT, electronics, and semiconductor industries, driven by the proactive vision of its institutions and people.

“The state is fostering a vibrant ecosystem for start-ups, innovation, and sustainable development. Silicon University is a vital pillar of this ecosystem,” he said, adding that the knowledge and innovative spirit of the university’s students will contribute significantly to this momentum.

He commended Silicon University for its rapid emergence as a centre of academic excellence and technological relevance.

“The university has made significant strides in nurturing talent in cutting-edge areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cyber Security, VLSI Design, Embedded Systems, and Smart Grid Technologies,” he noted.

“Convocation is more than a ceremonial milestone; it is a celebration of perseverance, dedication, and intellectual growth.

It symbolises your transition from students to professionals, from learners to leaders, ready to contribute meaningfully to society and the nation,” he added.

Advising graduates to be responsible change-makers, the Governor urged them to uphold the values of ethics, empathy, and inclusivity in their professional lives.

He also lauded the faculty, staff, and parents for their commitment to academic excellence and encouraged the university to continue fostering innovation and global collaboration.

