Jaipur: Jaipur turned into a digital entertainment hotspot Saturday night (March 8) as the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 celebrated the best of streaming content. The grand event saw Amazon Prime Video and Netflix dominating the winners’ list, with Panchayat Season 3 and Amar Singh Chamkila emerging as the night’s biggest winners.

Imtiaz Ali’s musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila took home the Best Film award, while the hit rural drama Panchayat Season 3 was named Best Series. The evening also saw Kriti Sanon and Vikrant Massey win top acting honours for their powerful performances in Do Patti and Sector 36, respectively.

Here’s a full list of winners from the IIFA Digital Awards 2025:

Film Category

Best Film: Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Actress (Film): Kriti Sanon (Do Patti)

Best Actor (Film): Vikrant Massey (Sector 36)

Best Director (Film): Imtiaz Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Supporting Actress (Film): Anupriya Goenka (Berlin)

Best Supporting Actor (Film): Deepak Dobriyal (Sector 36)

Best Story (Original – Film): Kanika Dhillon (Do Patti)

Series Category

Best Series: Panchayat Season 3

Best Actress (Series): Shreya Chaudhry (Bandish Bandits Season 2)

Best Actor (Series): Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat Season 3)

Best Director (Series): Deepak Kumar Mishra (Panchayat Season 3)

Best Supporting Actress (Series): Sanjeeda Shaikh (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Supporting Actor (Series): Faisal Malik (Panchayat Season 3)

Miscellaneous Awards

Best Story (Original – Series): Kota Factory Season 3

Best Reality/Non-scripted Series: Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives

Best Documentary Film: Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

Best Title Track: Anurag Saikia for ‘Ishq Hai’ from Mismatched Season 3

