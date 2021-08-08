Sambalpur: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur Saturday announced to enter into a tie-up with e-commerce company Flipkart to provide marketing support and promote a number of small traders, artisans and weavers from Odisha.

According to IIM-Sambalpur director Mahadeo Prasad Jaiswal, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the company and the management institute will be signed soon in this context.

IIM-Sambalpur and Flipkart will utilise their expertise and knowledge in the fields of marketing as well as promotion to create an operational framework which will support targeted segments in the society.

With adequate support, small traders, artisans and weavers will be able to build their capacity and enhance market reach. Executives of the e-commerce company will actively take part and share operational know-how, market and consumer insights, the IIM official said.

In addition, the company will explore opportunities to enable pan-India market access for products made by small entrepreneurs, micro, small and medium enterprises and artisans through its own network.

