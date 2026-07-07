Kendrapada: The authorities of Lord Baladevjew Temple in Odisha’s Kendrapada have sought the help of IIT Bhubaneswar to ensure the safe construction and smooth movement of the 65-foot wooden chariot for the annual Rath Yatra to be held July 16.

The IIT’s help was sought in the wake of last year’s Rath Yatra when four wheels of the 14-wheel chariot, ‘Bramaha taladhwaja’, were damaged, causing the gigantic structure to tilt while being pulled by devotees.

Construction of the chariot is now in its final phase under the guidance of engineers and faculty members from the School of Mechanical Sciences at IIT Bhubaneswar, officials said.

A team of experts recently inspected the work and suggested several measures to enhance the chariot’s structural stability.

Temple Executive Officer Balabhadra Patri said the administration decided to seek technical assistance after last year’s incident. “We are taking possible precautions this year to ensure the Rath Yatra is conducted without any untoward incident,” he said.

During the inspection, the IIT experts advised carpenters to use only new timber wherever possible, pointing out that unlike the chariots of the Jagannath Temple in Puri, which are rebuilt entirely with fresh wood every year, the Baladevjew Temple continues to reuse some old timber due to the shortage of quality wood.

The experts also examined the nearly two-kilometre route between the main temple and the Mausima Temple and observed that uneven curves on the road could hinder the smooth movement of the massive chariot. They recommended immediate repairs to the route before the festival.

Of the 14 wheels of the chariot, 10 are being built afresh while four are being repaired because of the limited availability of suitable timber. Around 45 carpenters have been engaged in the construction work since May 1, and temple authorities expressed confidence that the chariot will be ready well ahead of the annual festival.

The revered temple, abode of Lord Baldevjew, was built in 1707 during the Maratha subedar rule in these parts.