New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi) Tuesday announced that it has partnered with Micron Technology, Inc. to promote advanced research in electronic materials and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven modelling.

This collaboration, formed through IIT Delhi’s Corporate Relations office, aims to strengthen the link between academic research and real-world industrial needs, especially in the fast-evolving semiconductor sector.

The joint effort will focus on developing new solutions using modern technology and scientific knowledge to tackle major challenges in semiconductor manufacturing.

Researchers will work on electronic materials and use AI-powered neural models to predict and prevent fatigue and fracture in copper-based electronic components.

These efforts are expected to improve the reliability and performance of semiconductor devices.

Professor Preeti Ranjan Panda, Dean of Corporate Relations at IIT Delhi, expressed pride in the collaboration.

“At IIT Delhi, we are committed to fostering industry-academia collaborations that drive impactful research and innovation,” he said.

“Our association with Micron Technology is a perfect confluence of academic rigor and industrial expertise, propelling advancements in electronic materials and AI-driven modeling and addressing critical challenges in the semiconductor industry,” Panda mentioned.

Gurtej S. Sandhu, Vice President at Micron Technology, said, “Micron’s partnership with IIT Delhi will drive our joint efforts in developing cutting-edge AI models and crystal plasticity frameworks, strengthening our commitment to innovation and the future of semiconductor technology.”

Meanwhile, according to the government last month, about 20 per cent of the global workforce in semiconductor design is based in India, and the country’s chip demand — currently estimated at $45-50 billion — is expected to more than double, reaching $100-110 billion by 2030.

Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), March 28 highlighted the importance of Nano Centres in nurturing innovation and developing skilled talent to support the goal of building a semiconductor-ready workforce of 85,000 professionals.

IANS