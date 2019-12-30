Kanpur: A security guard at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kanpur has allegedly committed suicide in the campus premised.

According to reports, the victim identified as Alok Srivastava (45) killed himself by hanging. The victim belonged to Jharkhand and resided on the campus with his wife and two children.

When he was not seen for several hours on Sunday, his wife Meena went to look for him and found him hanging in his room.

The victim was rushed to the Lala Lajpat Rai and was declared dead on arrival. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Circle Officer Kalyanpur, Ajay Kumar, said: “The reason behind the suicide has not yet been ascertained. His wife has expressed ignorance about her husband being depressed. Police are investigating the case with the help of forensic experts and some persons are also being interrogated.”