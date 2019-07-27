Mumbai: In a new Instagram post, actress Ileana D’Cruz shared a throwback picture from a photoshoot that she did a few years back. The picture has her wearing a white bikini with a sheer top as she poses on what looks like a yacht.

This is one of Ileana’s most viral pictures on social media and as soon as it was shared again, the actor’s fans took no time in making it go viral once again.

The caption on Ileana’s post reveals that it’s an old picture: “Throwback on a Friday 🕺🏻

📸 @colstonjulian” (sic). Look at the post here:

The actor is quite active on social media and keeps her fans entertained by posting various pictures. In fact, a lot of her pictures shared on Instagram are the ones that are clicked by her photographer boyfriend Andrew Kneebone.

Take a look at a few pictures here: