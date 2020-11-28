New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Saturday carried out searches at 45 locations across four states including the premises of two General Managers of East Coal Fields Limited in a case of illegal mining and theft of coal, sources said.

A CBI source said that the agency carried out searches at 45 locations in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh on the premises of two General Managers of ECL, one chief of security, an individual named Anup Manjhi aka Lala, who is allegedly involved in illegal mining and theft of coal from the ECL.

The CBI had registered a case on Friday against the officials of ECL, CISF, railways and individuals for committing breach of trust to national property.