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Bhubaneswar: One person was critically injured in an explosion at Kalinganagar under Bharatpur police limits Saturday.
According to reports, a powerful blast occurred at an illegal gas depot, blowing off the roof of the structure and completely gutting four motorcycles.
The injured youth was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for treatment.
Preliminary information suggests the explosion was triggered by a fire during gas refilling operations.
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