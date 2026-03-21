Bhubaneswar: One person was critically injured in an explosion at Kalinganagar under Bharatpur police limits Saturday.

According to reports, a powerful blast occurred at an illegal gas depot, blowing off the roof of the structure and completely gutting four motorcycles.

The injured youth was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for treatment.

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Preliminary information suggests the explosion was triggered by a fire during gas refilling operations.