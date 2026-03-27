Bhubaneswar: The Forest Wing of Odisha Vigilance Thursday busted an illegal sawmill operating without a valid licence in Cuttack district, seizing timber and machinery worth over Rs 14 lakh. Acting on intelligence, a joint team raided Bilasuni village under Niali police limits and seized sawmill equipment along with 25.66 cubic feet of valuable timber estimated at Rs 12.95 lakh.

Further searches in the area uncovered illegally hoarded timber in an open field near the village. Authorities seized an additional 51.136 cubic feet of timber, valued at Rs 1.12 lakh. In all, the vigilance team confiscated 75.796 cubic feet of timber along with sawmill equipment, with the total value estimated at Rs 14.08 lakh. Sources said the sawmill was operating in violation of forest and environmental laws, threatening protected forest resources. Legal action is being initiated against those involved.