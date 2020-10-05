Jajpur/Jenapur: Illegal stone quarries on forest land in this district have become deathtraps for labourers.

The police Sunday arrested a quarry owner on the charge of his involvement in the death of a labourer and for destroying evidence. The deceased was identified as Madan Barla, a native of Gambharia village. He was working as a casual labourer in the illegal stone quarry at Bichhakahndi reserve forest owned by Anchal Pradhan. Pradhan is a native of Radhakantapur village under Dharmasala block.

Reports said that there is no let-up in the death of labourers in illegal stone quarries. Over 20 labourers have died under various circumstances during the last five years. The labourers are often lowly paid and work under hazardous conditions without using any safety gears. It is alleged that action is taken only in those cases which come out in the open while the rest get buried.

Observers claimed that over 500 illegal stone quarries are in operation under Dharmasala block and Jenapur police limits. Many influential and unscrupulous persons are the owner of these stone quarries and are operating them in connivance with the revenue, police and administrative officials.

A report submitted by the Dharmasala tehsildar to Jajpur additional district magistrate (ADM) says that these illegal quarry owners have encroached upon 456.34 acres of land in Bichhakhandi, Anjira and Kusunpur reserve forests to set up their quarries for extraction of black stones. The report was prepared after the Balanga revenue inspector conducted a probe.

Police said that Barla died after a huge stone came rolling down from the hill and landed on him and another labourer Himanshu Mallick, September 26. The two were busy in drilling work when the incident occurred. Barla sustained critical injuries and succumbed while being rushed to a hospital. Mallick is still under treatment.

Acting on a tip-off, Jenapur police registered a case on their own under various sections of IPC and MMDR Act and arrested the quarry owner Pradhan in this connection. Pradhan was produced in a court Sunday while the other accused are absconding.

Pradhan is accused of destroying evidence by burying the body of Barla in a cashew orchard near the Bichhakhandi hill without informing his family members or the police.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to crack the case wherein another labourer died in an illegal stone quarry in Kusunpur forest September 22. It is alleged that the persons involved in the incident have suppressed the incident.

Jenapur IIC Ashis Kumar Sahu said soon the remaining accused will be arrested. The revenue department has apprised the Cuttack divisional forest officer of the mushrooming of illegal stone quarries in the reserve forests.

