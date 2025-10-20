Bhubaneswar: The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST), a leading global professional body in the maritime domain, has officially launched its India branch in Bhubaneswar.

British Deputy High Commissioner for East and Northeast India Andrew Fleming, in his keynote address, praised the region’s seafaring history and highlighted its potential to re-emerge as a global maritime hub.

“With IMarEST establishing its Indian headquarters here, Bhubaneswar can now stand as both temple city and gateway to the seas,” he said.

The event featured prominent industry leaders.It was highlighted at the event that India Maritime Week 2025 will be held in Mumbai from October 27 to 31, drawing participation from over 100 countries.

A presentation on Odisha’s maritime heritage and IMarEST’s global mission underscored the strategic importance of this new chapter in India’s maritime journey.

PNN