New Delhi: The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) has conferred the prestigious Sasakawa Award on Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of the India Meteorological Department.

Mohapatra was honoured with the award at the eighth session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction held in Geneva.

Mohapatra received the award for his exceptional contributions to tropical cyclone forecasting and warning systems.

He has been instrumental in improving India’s disaster preparedness and significantly reducing casualties from tropical cyclones through advanced forecasting and early warning systems, a UNDRR statement said.

Established in 1986 with support from The Nippon Foundation, the Sasakawa Award remains one of the world’s most esteemed honours in the domain of disaster risk reduction.

It celebrates exceptional efforts that foster resilient communities and promote sustainable safety measures.

PTI