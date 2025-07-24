Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday said heavy rainfall is expected in at least 12 districts of Odisha under the impact of a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal.

The remnant of tropical cyclone ‘WIPHA’ has emerged, and under its influence, a low-pressure area has formed over the north Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am Thursday, IMD’s Bhubaneswar regional centre said on X.

The low-pressure area is likely to become well-marked during the next 24 hours and move west-northwestwards towards north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts during the next 48 hours, it said.

Under the impact of the system, heavy rainfall would occur in different districts of Odisha till July 28.

Forecasting heavy downpour, the IMD centre has issued an Orange warning (be prepared to take action) for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Malkangiri and Koraput districts for Thursday.

Similarly, a Yellow warning (be aware) has been issued for the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Angul for the day as these districts would experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and winds (30-40 kmph), according to an IMD bulletin.

Thunderstorms with lightning and winds (30-40 kmph) are also expected in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts, the bulletin said.

As the sea condition is expected to remain rough, it has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till July 27.

During this monsoon period (June 1 to July 24), the state has received cumulative rainfall of 533.3 mm against its normal value of 466.7 mm. Ten districts have received excess rainfall, while 17 districts received normal downpour, and the remaining three districts were put under the deficient category by the IMD.

PTI