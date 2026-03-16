Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange warning for Mayurbhanj district, forecasting heavy thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds Monday.

The weather office said winds may blow at speeds of 50 to 60 kmph during the storm and advised people to avoid venturing outdoors unless necessary.

Several parts of the state witnessed thunderstorms Sunday, bringing relief from the ongoing heatwave. Districts including Mayurbhanj district, Keonjhar district, Balasore district, Angul district, Dhenkanal district, Jajpur district, Bhadrak district and Koraput district reported gusty winds and rainfall.

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The IMD also issued yellow warning for Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

The weather office said rainfall activity is likely to continue in different parts of the state till March 19.

Meanwhile, Nuapada district recorded the highest temperature in the state Sunday at 38.2 degrees Celsius, followed by 38 degrees in Bargarh district and Balangir district. Temperatures were also recorded at 37.7 degrees in Jharsuguda district, 37.5 degrees in Bhawanipatna and Titlagarh, and 37 degrees in Sundargarh district.

The IMD said the maximum temperature in the state is likely to drop further by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over the next five days.