Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre of India Meteorological Centre (IMD) Sunday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: “Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Khordha, Kandhamal, Koraput and Rayagada till 8:30am, April 6.”

A yellow warning has been issued to these districts and people in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha and Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Nuapada, Boudh, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha during the same period,” the bulletin added.

The highest maximum temperature of 40-degree Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri in the plains of Odisha Sunday.