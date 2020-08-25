Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning- extremely heavy rainfall- in 11 districts of Odisha. With this IMD also issued rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of August 26.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

IMD has issued red, orange and yellow warnings to several districts till 8:30am of August 26. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Besides, red, yellow and orange warnings have been issued in the following areas

Red Warning (Take Action):

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, and Deogarh.

Under the impact, there may be flood-like situations, landslides in the hilly areas and disruption of road communication in some places, the IMD warned.

Orange warning ( Be prepared):

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurdha, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir and Kandhamal.

Yellow Warning (Be Updated):

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts ofJharsuguda, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Nuapada, Nawarangpur, Malkangiri, and Koraput.

PNN