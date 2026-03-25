Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for eight districts in Odisha. The districts include Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput.

Meteorologists said wind speeds could reach 40 to 50 kmph and are expected to continue until Thursday.

The department has also extended the yellow warning for most parts of the state for March 28 and 29, indicating the likelihood of thunderstorms and scattered rainfall.

The weather shift comes amid prevailing hot conditions across cities such as Bhubaneswar, where temperatures have been soaring.