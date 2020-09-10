Bhubaneswar: Even as the southwest monsoon has subdued over Odisha, several places in the state are likely to witness heavy rains and thunderstorm during the next three days from Thursday.

A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over west-central Bay of Bengal off the coast of Andhra Pradesh around September 13, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre.

While the IMD is yet to ascertain effects of the formation on Odisha, it has issued Yellow Warning of thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rainfall for several districts for the next three days.

For Thursday, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Bargarh, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts, weather bulletin issued by the IMD regional centre forecasted this morning.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur today at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Kandhamal today, the regional centre sources said.

PNN