Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to experience rainfall in eight districts, an India Meteorological Department official said here Thursday at around 10:30 am.

The IMD has issued rainfall warning in eight districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Khurda, Sundargarh and Nayagarh.

Moderate, cold wave and winter conditions is very likely to occur at most places and will increase as the temperature will drop by a few degrees over the districts of interior reason, the IMD further added.

