Bhubaneswar: Heatwave conditions scorched Odisha Saturday with 16 places recording temperatures above 40 degree Celsius, officials said.

The IMD informed that the state is likely to experience heatwave conditions till May 14.

State capital Bhubaneswar recorded 40.2 degree Celsius, the first time the mercury crossed the 40 degree mark this summer, they said.

Sambalpur in the western part of the state was the hottest place, recording 42.7 degree Celsius, they added.

Sambalpur was closely followed by Hirakud, which recorded 41.7 degree Celsius, and Jharsuguda at 41.6.

