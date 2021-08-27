Bubaneswar: The State Cabinet will meet Friday evening at 6.00pm on a virtual mode. Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik will preside over the meeting.

Important proposals pertaining to the departments Panchayati Raj, Higher Education and Transport will be discussed at the meeting. Panchayati Raj ministry will be focus on carrying out legal reforms. The meeting holds significance as the Monsoon Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly begins September 1.

It should be stated here that important decisions may be taken regarding higher education. The education segment is constantly witnessing transformation and modification due to the Covid-19 situation in the state. Syllabuses are being reduced so that students can adjust with the lesser number of physical teaching days.